Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate's special forces conduct operation in Russia's Belgorod region, occupiers sustain losses

The special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine conducted a raid on the territory of Russia due to an increase in the number of sabotage operations by the Russian forces and for the protection of Ukrainian civilians living along the state border and suffering from the aggressor's attacks.

"According to the intelligence, the top leadership of the Russian occupation army scheduled an inspection of the Russian positions in the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region due to dissatisfaction and complaints from the personnel there about poor service conditions. Before the arrival of the Moscow 'auditors,' the invader's privates began to fuss: they launched active engineering works," the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate said on Friday.

In order to inflict damage on the enemy and worsen its moral and psychological state, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate planned and carried out a special operation.

"During the mission, the intelligence officers mined the only road along which the invaders moved in the specified area, and also attacked the Russian platoon strong point. As a result of a fire raid using small arms and mortars, as well as due to explosion of Ukrainian mines, the enemy suffered losses. The number of liquidated and wounded occupiers is being clarified," it said.