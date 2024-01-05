Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

The Russian army fired 639 shells at Kherson region, as a result of the shelling, one person was killed and seven were injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin as of 06:00 on Friday.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 125 attacks, firing 639 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, four of them are shaheds. The enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed and seven others were injured," Prokudin stressed.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region; critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson and Kherson region; a humanitarian aid warehouse in Beryslavsky district.