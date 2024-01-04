Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Germany has announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine which includes a new air defense system Skynex with ammunition, according to the press service of the German Government.

In addition, Ukraine received ammunition for Patriot and IRIS-T SLM systems and Leopard 2Ag tanks.

The assistance package also includes ten infantry fighting vehicles Marder, two air surveillance radars TRML-4D, some 9,080 rounds of 155mm ammunition, two mine clearing tanks WISENT, one bridge-laying tank BEAVER, some 3,350 combat helmets, 30 drone detection systems, ten ground surveillance radars GO12, ten trucks Zetros, three truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and one semi-trailer, 34 other vehicles, 305 assault rifles MK 556, some 750,000 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and 1,152 winter camouflage nets.

It is also planned to transfer four air defense systems IRIS-T SLM, one more Skynex system with ammunition, 20 drone detection systems, 26,850 combat helmets, 41 Mercedes trucks, 4,695 assault rifles MK 556, some 450,000 rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and 8,000 anti-tank mines.