Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

"The Russians killed another civilian in Krasnohorivka. Today, the city has been subjected to numerous attacks, as a result of one of them, a 72-year-old woman was killed," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.