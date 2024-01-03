Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the large exchange of prisoners of war with Russia, said that the more Ukraine takes Russian prisoners, the more effective the negotiations in Russia on their exchanges will be.

"We managed to free more than 200 of our people – soldiers and civilians – from Russian captivity. There was a long pause in exchanges, but there was no pause in negotiations on exchanges. We use every opportunity, try all options for mediation. At every international meeting that can be of help, we are raising the topic of returning our prisoners. And we will continue to work to return all of ours. And we will continue to work to return all of ours," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The head of state thanked his entire team who worked and are working on the exchange of prisoners, as well as military personnel who replenish the exchange fund.

"Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk, Klymenko... And of course, I thank each of our soldiers on the frontline who takes the invaders prisoner and replenishes our exchange fund. The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective the exchange negotiations will be," he said.

As reported, on Wednesday, January 3, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place between Ukraine and Russia. As part of it, it was possible to free 230 Ukrainian men and women, both military and civilian.