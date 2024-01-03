Facts

20:25 03.01.2024

Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

2 min read
Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the large exchange of prisoners of war with Russia, said that the more Ukraine takes Russian prisoners, the more effective the negotiations in Russia on their exchanges will be.

"We managed to free more than 200 of our people – soldiers and civilians – from Russian captivity. There was a long pause in exchanges, but there was no pause in negotiations on exchanges. We use every opportunity, try all options for mediation. At every international meeting that can be of help, we are raising the topic of returning our prisoners. And we will continue to work to return all of ours. And we will continue to work to return all of ours," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The head of state thanked his entire team who worked and are working on the exchange of prisoners, as well as military personnel who replenish the exchange fund.

"Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk, Klymenko... And of course, I thank each of our soldiers on the frontline who takes the invaders prisoner and replenishes our exchange fund. The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective the exchange negotiations will be," he said.

As reported, on Wednesday, January 3, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place between Ukraine and Russia. As part of it, it was possible to free 230 Ukrainian men and women, both military and civilian.

Tags: #russia #prisoners #exchange

MORE ABOUT

20:41 03.01.2024
Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

19:05 03.01.2024
Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

19:31 02.01.2024
German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

19:08 02.01.2024
Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

20:09 28.12.2023
Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

16:38 27.12.2023
IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

18:36 26.12.2023
Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

20:40 22.12.2023
Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

19:18 22.12.2023
Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

21:20 19.12.2023
Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

LATEST

Kuleba instructs heads of embassies, consulates general to intensify info work to promote Peace Formula, strengthen support for Ukraine

Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Farmers resume works on 208,000 ha of demined farmland – Economy Ministry on 2023 results of demining operations

In Verbove area in Zaporizhia, Ukrainian soldiers improve tactical situation – Shtupun

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine doesn't submit request to Turkey to allow two minesweepers into Black Sea

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD