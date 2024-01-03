Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

Several explosions occurred near Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there were casualties, including a child, Head of the town military administration Ivan Kukhta said.

"Several explosions occurred on the territory of one of the enterprises on the outskirts of Snihurivka... Unfortunately, nearby houses on the outskirts of the town were damaged by the blast wave, as a result of which there were victims among local residents who received injuries of varying severity," he said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the administration's head "among the victims is a minor girl; all victims are receiving medical assistance."