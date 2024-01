Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

The number of casualties as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on January 2 increased to 54 people, as of 13:00 on Wednesday, Kyiv City Military Administration has said.

"Fifty-four people were injured, two were killed. Most of those injured sustained mine blast traumas," it said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, 50 casualties were reported in Kyiv.