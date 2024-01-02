Facts

14:42 02.01.2024

UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: I reiterate our commitment to keep supporting people of Ukraine

UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: I reiterate our commitment to keep supporting people of Ukraine

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown condemns the repeated wave of Russian attacks on the capital and other major cities of Ukraine, according to his statement released by the UN press service on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the humanitarian community, I reiterate our commitment to keep supporting the people of Ukraine suffering the devastation caused by Russia's invasion… Again, the United Nations reminds the Russian Federation that indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are strictly forbidden under international humanitarian law," Brown said.

She said for the third day in a row, due to large-scale air strikes by Russia, people, including children, were killed, houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

"It is alarming that many parts of the capital, Kyiv, have been left without electricity or water, knowing temperatures this week will drop to -20 degrees Celsius. Hostilities have also cut off hundreds of thousands of people from power in Donetsk region," Brown said.

