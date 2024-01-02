Council of Europe Secretary General condemns new massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić called the constant Russia's attacks on Ukraine unacceptable, while emphasizing that attacks on civilian objects and persons amount to war crimes.
"Russia's relentless attacks against Ukraine are unacceptable. Intentionally targeting civilians or civilian objects amounts to war crimes and serious violations of international law," she said on X (formerly Twitter).