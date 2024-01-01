Facts

16:43 01.01.2024

SBU head on use of maritime drones: After Russian launch vehicles in Black Sea, it to be turn of submarines

Ukrainian naval drones forced Russian ships to enter their home ports, which allowed the grain corridor in the Black Sea to resume operations, according to an article by Ukrainska Pravda published on Monday.

"We are striving to knock out all missile carriers from the Ukrainian Black Sea. And then we will pay attention to the submarines," head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk told the publication.

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set the task of ensuring that Ukraine dominates the Black Sea. "For the SBU, this area is one of the priorities. In particular, our targets were launch vehicles with which the enemy fired at Ukrainian territories," the head of the SBU said.

As noted in the article, the Ukrainian intelligence service uses two drones of its own production. The first is "Sea Baby" which carries 850 kg of charge, is equipped with communications worth $300,000, as well as a flamethrower system. The second, "Mamai," is a kamikaze drone that can deliver 450 kg of explosives to any point in the Black Sea.

Maliuk said the Russians have already withdrawn all large ships from Crimea, but this will not help them. "There should be no Russian fleet in Crimea at all," the SBU head said.

 

