Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

In Kyiv, the death toll after the Russian attack on December 29 has increased to 28 people, Head of the city military administration Serhiy Popko said.

"Rescuers recovered another body from the rubble. Currently, the Russians have already killed 28 people with a missile strike on December 29," he said in his Telegram channel on Monday.