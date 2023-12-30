Facts

13:14 30.12.2023

Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

1 min read
Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a day of mourning in the capital on January 1 for the people killed as a result of Russia's attack on December 29.

"The attack on the capital on December 29 became the most massive in terms of victims among the civilian residents of the capital. As of the moment, the bodies of 16 deceased people were removed from under the rubble of the storage facility in Shevchenkivsky district," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Rescuers continue operations and will be removing the debris until tomorrow. A day of mourning is announced in Kyiv on January 1," Klitschko said.

Tags: #kyiv #mourning

MORE ABOUT

12:44 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

11:17 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

18:13 29.12.2023
Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

17:22 29.12.2023
Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

15:15 29.12.2023
Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

11:19 29.12.2023
Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

11:01 29.12.2023
Number of victims in Kyiv increases to 18 people – regional administration

Number of victims in Kyiv increases to 18 people – regional administration

10:11 29.12.2023
Three people remain under rubble in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – mayor

Three people remain under rubble in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – mayor

11:59 22.12.2023
Newly appointed Polish FM arrives in Ukraine

Newly appointed Polish FM arrives in Ukraine

12:48 19.12.2023
Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 159 people injured, 39 people killed as result of massive missile attack on Dec 29 – Zelenskyy

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine, mourning day announced in city

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

LATEST

Some 159 people injured, 39 people killed as result of massive missile attack on Dec 29 – Zelenskyy

Businessman Cherniak denies law enforcers' accusations of financing Russia's armed aggression

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine, mourning day announced in city

Russia may need five to ten years to rebuild cohort of highly trained, experienced military units – UK intelligence

Current Russian production rates likely to not allow Russian forces conduct regular large-scale missile strikes, but likely do allow for more consistent drone strikes – ISW

Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD