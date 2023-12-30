Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a day of mourning in the capital on January 1 for the people killed as a result of Russia's attack on December 29.

"The attack on the capital on December 29 became the most massive in terms of victims among the civilian residents of the capital. As of the moment, the bodies of 16 deceased people were removed from under the rubble of the storage facility in Shevchenkivsky district," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Rescuers continue operations and will be removing the debris until tomorrow. A day of mourning is announced in Kyiv on January 1," Klitschko said.