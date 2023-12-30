Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

The bodies of 15 people were removed from under the rubble of the storage facility in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, which was attacked by Russia on December 29, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"We have already 15 people killed as a result of the attack on the capital on December 29. The bodies of two more deceased people have been removed from under the rubble of the storage facility in Shevchenkivsky district. Rescuers continue to remove the debris," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.