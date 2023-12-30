Facts

12:44 30.12.2023

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

1 min read
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv rises to 15 people, debris removal operation continues – Klitschko

The bodies of 15 people were removed from under the rubble of the storage facility in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, which was attacked by Russia on December 29, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"We have already 15 people killed as a result of the attack on the capital on December 29. The bodies of two more deceased people have been removed from under the rubble of the storage facility in Shevchenkivsky district. Rescuers continue to remove the debris," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Tags: #kyiv

MORE ABOUT

13:14 30.12.2023
Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

11:17 30.12.2023
Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

18:13 29.12.2023
Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

17:22 29.12.2023
Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

15:15 29.12.2023
Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

11:19 29.12.2023
Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

11:01 29.12.2023
Number of victims in Kyiv increases to 18 people – regional administration

Number of victims in Kyiv increases to 18 people – regional administration

10:11 29.12.2023
Three people remain under rubble in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – mayor

Three people remain under rubble in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – mayor

11:59 22.12.2023
Newly appointed Polish FM arrives in Ukraine

Newly appointed Polish FM arrives in Ukraine

12:48 19.12.2023
Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Death toll from Russia's Dec 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 13 – Klitschko

Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

LATEST

Russia may need five to ten years to rebuild cohort of highly trained, experienced military units – UK intelligence

Current Russian production rates likely to not allow Russian forces conduct regular large-scale missile strikes, but likely do allow for more consistent drone strikes – ISW

Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

Ministry of Health plans to implement over 100 digital projects in 2024

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD