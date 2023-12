Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

The Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine by ten Shahed kamikaze drones from the Chauda Cape (Crimea) on the night of December 30.

"Five drones were downed by the air defense forces in Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Khmelnytsky regions. The main blow fell on the Kherson frontline area," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.