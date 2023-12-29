Facts

16:44 29.12.2023

Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, commenting on the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, said that with such missile reserves that the aggressor state has, they can and will continue to attack.

"The Russians killed and wounded our citizens, destroyed the infrastructure. Time and again, Russia demonstrates to the whole world that it has no other goal than terror, than murder, than the genocide of Ukrainians. For each of these crimes, punishment will be fair. I thank every soldier and officer of our air defense forces, who with their own professionalism thwart the enemy's insidious plans in order to break our will to fight until victory. It is obvious that with such reserves of missiles that the aggressor state has, they can and will continue such attacks," Umerov said on Facebook.

He said the Ministry of Defense continues to work with the governments of partner countries to provide Ukraine with sufficient air defense systems to protect the people from the mortal danger of future attacks.

Umerov also said for many months the Russians had been stockpiling missiles to carry out this attack.

