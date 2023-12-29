Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

Six people were killed and 28 injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on Monday morning, according to the Telegram channel of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, six people have already died due to an attack on Dnipro. Twenty-eight have been injured. Among them is a 1.5–year-old child. Two women who were considered missing have contacted us. Rescuers have completed the search operation," the message says.

In addition to the shopping center and maternity hospital, one private house in the city was completely destroyed, eight administrative buildings, at least two dozen multi-storey buildings, and cars were damaged.

"All services are working on site. Public utilities are cleaning up the wreckage, taking out the garbage. Benefactors are distributing building materials. Damage registration is underway," the regional administration said.

Earlier it was reported about five dead and 22 injured as a result of shelling in Dnipro. There is no heat supply in 56 houses yet, but by the end of the day it may be fully resumed. There are no power outages, and transport is normally operating.