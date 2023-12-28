Zelenskyy holds phone conference on domestic situation, frontline

The domestic situation in Ukraine, operations to clean up the aftermath of Russia's attacks, particularly in Kherson, Zaporizhia and other regions, were discussed during a phone conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

"There are good results in the protection against collaborators and [enemy attack] adjusters, and combating crime. As for the operation of our export corridor, there are already more than 12 million tonnes of cargo in the Black Sea. The December results are especially important. This can be felt at the level of our economy," he said in a video address on Thursday.

"Of course, today we also received reports from the front: Kharkiv region, Donbas, Zaporizhia, the left bank of Kherson. Our resilience today, our strength today, our results today determine what the full-scale war winter would be like and what we should expect from the next year," the president said.

According to the head of state, "an increase in Ukraine's own strength and preservation of the world's consolidation is our task. The task of the entire state and each person working for its sake."