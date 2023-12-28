Facts

16:06 28.12.2023

Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

The Russian Navy has put three Kalibr cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea with a possible total salvo of 16 missiles, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine has reported.

"The enemy has put three missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea: two submarines and the frigate Admiral Makarov. The total salvo of Kalibrs can reach 16 missiles," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

