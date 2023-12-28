Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

A civilian ship with the flag of Panama was blown up by an enemy sea mine in the Black Sea, the Southern Defense Forces said on their Telegram channel.

"The bulk carrier was heading to one of the Danube ports to load grain," the forces said.

The ship lost speed and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck. To avoid flooding, the captain fixed the ship aground.

As noted, boats of the Maritime Security and Search and Rescue Service immediately provided assistance to the crew and brought doctors on board.

When inspecting the ship and interviewing the captain, two sailors were found injured. "One was treated on the spot, the second wounded man, accompanied by doctors, was taken to the nearest hospital for further examination. His condition is satisfactory,” the Southern Defense Forces said.

Tugboats have been sent to the vessel to refloat it and deliver it to the port.

"The defense forces continue to ensure the safety of civilian shipping in the face of heavy enemy mining at sea. Stormy weather often exacerbates mine hazards. Therefore, the issue of sea mine clearance with the support of international partnership remains relevant," the forces said.