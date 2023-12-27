IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

The IT Army has stopped the work of one of the largest ERP systems in Russia – 1C-Rarus, whose users include such technology giants and war sponsors as Tatneft and VTB, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Telegram channel.

"Minus is the EPR system in Russia. The IT Army has paralyzed the work of 1C-Rarus. One of the largest ERP systems in Russia has stopped working due to attacks by the Ukrainian IT Army," the ministry said.

It is indicated that 1C-Rarus has 150,000 users.

As a result of the cyberattack, 1C-Rarus clients cannot use accounting services and work at full capacity. It is impossible to make payments in stores and gas stations because the cash registers do not work, which will bring millions of losses to the Russian economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.