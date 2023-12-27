Facts

10:00 27.12.2023

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

1 min read
Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Invaders fired 853 shells at Kherson region during the day, three people were killed and 16 injured as a result of the shelling, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 161 attacks, firing 853 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, seven of them are Shahed. The enemy fired 90 shells at the city of Kherson," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Due to Russian aggression, three people were killed and 16 were injured," Prokudin stressed.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region; infrastructure facilities, enterprises, a shopping center, a railway station in Kherson and an educational institution in Kherson region.

Tags: #attacks #killed #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

13:04 14.12.2023
Airborne division formed by occupiers for fighting in Kherson region suffered exceptionally heavy losses – UK intelligence

Airborne division formed by occupiers for fighting in Kherson region suffered exceptionally heavy losses – UK intelligence

15:24 11.12.2023
One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

10:39 08.12.2023
In Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial enterprise damaged as result of missile attack – regional head

In Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial enterprise damaged as result of missile attack – regional head

10:30 08.12.2023
As result of night strikes in Kharkiv, two residents injured, seven residential buildings damaged – Interior Ministry

As result of night strikes in Kharkiv, two residents injured, seven residential buildings damaged – Interior Ministry

17:43 06.12.2023
SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

09:17 06.12.2023
In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

15:32 05.12.2023
Volunteer Ruslan Anisenko killed amid morning shelling of Kherson – region’s head

Volunteer Ruslan Anisenko killed amid morning shelling of Kherson – region’s head

09:35 29.11.2023
Juvenile prosecutors: 511 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

Juvenile prosecutors: 511 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

16:37 28.11.2023
As result of shelling in Sumy region, three people killed, including child

As result of shelling in Sumy region, three people killed, including child

16:05 27.11.2023
Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day – General Staff

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day – General Staff

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

AD
AD
AD
AD