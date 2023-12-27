Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Invaders fired 853 shells at Kherson region during the day, three people were killed and 16 injured as a result of the shelling, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 161 attacks, firing 853 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, seven of them are Shahed. The enemy fired 90 shells at the city of Kherson," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Due to Russian aggression, three people were killed and 16 were injured," Prokudin stressed.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region; infrastructure facilities, enterprises, a shopping center, a railway station in Kherson and an educational institution in Kherson region.