Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

In 2023, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine added two Russians to the list of persons posing a threat to the national security of the country.

According to the response of the Ministry of Culture to the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, in 2023, Russian actor Alexei Kravchenko and Russian singer Yaroslav Dronov (creative pseudonym Shaman) are included in the list of persons posing a threat to the national security of the country.

At the same time, the ministry noted that in 2023, not a single person was excluded from this list.

Thus, to date, there are 213 people on this list.

As reported, in 2022, four Russians were included in the list of persons who pose a threat to national security: Vladimir Solovyov, Dmitry Kiselyov, Anna Semenovich and Dmitry Puchkov. At the same time, Russian comedian Maxim Galkin has been excluded from this list this year.