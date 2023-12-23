Facts

15:48 23.12.2023

Defense Ministry considering possibility of inviting people to military registration, enlistment office via electronic notifications - Umerov

1 min read
Defense Ministry considering possibility of inviting people to military registration, enlistment office via electronic notifications - Umerov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is considering the possibility of notifying men about the need to appear at the military registration, enlistment office using electronic alerts, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We have analyzed various databases. We will decide how to take this data into account. Because is he a person liable for military service, or a military serviceman, or already a veteran? After taking into account, will this category of men be offered for military service or not? That is, this is a rather huge mechanism, which needs to be discussed step by step," Umerov said in an interview with Suspilne.

He clarified that men who are abroad will also receive notifications.

"If we have already made a decision on the categories, we will send invitations to everyone," the minister emphasized.

Umerov added that the Ministry of Defense is working on technical solutions to make this process civilized.

 

Tags: #defense_ministry #notification

MORE ABOUT

14:23 19.12.2023
Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

16:52 12.12.2023
Umerov, Zaluzhny visit soldiers in eastern direction – Defense Ministry

Umerov, Zaluzhny visit soldiers in eastern direction – Defense Ministry

16:14 04.12.2023
AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

09:29 01.12.2023
Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

12:08 24.11.2023
Since Sept, format of Ramstein's work reoriented towards systematic, long-term work to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities – Defense Ministry

Since Sept, format of Ramstein's work reoriented towards systematic, long-term work to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities – Defense Ministry

20:31 23.11.2023
Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

17:04 20.11.2023
Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

15:34 18.11.2023
Defense Ministry implements SAP

Defense Ministry implements SAP

15:32 15.11.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry cooperates with EU to monitor accounting of weapons supplied by EU member states

Ukraine's Defense Ministry cooperates with EU to monitor accounting of weapons supplied by EU member states

09:51 14.11.2023
Defense Ministry calls reports on dismissal of three generals untrue

Defense Ministry calls reports on dismissal of three generals untrue

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

Defense forces liquidate over 1,000 invaders, three aircraft and 36 enemy artillery systems in one day

President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

SBU, Defense Ministry eliminate theft scheme during purchase of shells for Ukrainian army for UAH 1.5 bln

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

LATEST

Polish farmers stop blockade of Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint – Vice Minister of Poland

Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

Defense forces liquidate over 1,000 invaders, three aircraft and 36 enemy artillery systems in one day

President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

Kuleba: We to provide reliable intl rear for our army, for people in 2024

SBU, Defense Ministry eliminate theft scheme during purchase of shells for Ukrainian army for UAH 1.5 bln

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

AD
AD
AD
AD