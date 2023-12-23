Defense Ministry considering possibility of inviting people to military registration, enlistment office via electronic notifications - Umerov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is considering the possibility of notifying men about the need to appear at the military registration, enlistment office using electronic alerts, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We have analyzed various databases. We will decide how to take this data into account. Because is he a person liable for military service, or a military serviceman, or already a veteran? After taking into account, will this category of men be offered for military service or not? That is, this is a rather huge mechanism, which needs to be discussed step by step," Umerov said in an interview with Suspilne.

He clarified that men who are abroad will also receive notifications.

"If we have already made a decision on the categories, we will send invitations to everyone," the minister emphasized.

Umerov added that the Ministry of Defense is working on technical solutions to make this process civilized.