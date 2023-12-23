Facts

12:18 23.12.2023

President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

1 min read
President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed two more decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the introduction of economic sanctions.

The relevant documents were published on the website of the head of state.

Decree No. 850/2023 puts into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive sanctions against eight individuals and 15 legal entities. According to the published annexes to the decision, the list included legal entities located in the occupied territories and registered in the Russian Federation.

Decree No. 851/2023 puts into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to apply sanctions against 43 individuals and 119 legal entities.

Both decrees come into force on the date of promulgation, December 23, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions and raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

09:40 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

21:34 18.12.2023
Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

18:11 18.12.2023
EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

17:49 18.12.2023
New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

17:41 18.12.2023
European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

17:41 18.12.2023
New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

10:31 15.12.2023
EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

16:55 13.12.2023
Twelfth package of EU sanctions against Russia is almost ready – senior European diplomat

Twelfth package of EU sanctions against Russia is almost ready – senior European diplomat

20:50 12.12.2023
Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

20:51 07.12.2023
EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

Defense forces liquidate over 1,000 invaders, three aircraft and 36 enemy artillery systems in one day

SBU, Defense Ministry eliminate theft scheme during purchase of shells for Ukrainian army for UAH 1.5 bln

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

LATEST

Polish farmers stop blockade of Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint – Vice Minister of Poland

Defense Ministry considering possibility of inviting people to military registration, enlistment office via electronic notifications - Umerov

Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

Defense forces liquidate over 1,000 invaders, three aircraft and 36 enemy artillery systems in one day

Kuleba: We to provide reliable intl rear for our army, for people in 2024

SBU, Defense Ministry eliminate theft scheme during purchase of shells for Ukrainian army for UAH 1.5 bln

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

AD
AD
AD
AD