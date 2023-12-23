President approves two new packages of NSDC sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed two more decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the introduction of economic sanctions.

The relevant documents were published on the website of the head of state.

Decree No. 850/2023 puts into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive sanctions against eight individuals and 15 legal entities. According to the published annexes to the decision, the list included legal entities located in the occupied territories and registered in the Russian Federation.

Decree No. 851/2023 puts into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to apply sanctions against 43 individuals and 119 legal entities.

Both decrees come into force on the date of promulgation, December 23, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions and raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.