Kuleba: We to provide reliable intl rear for our army, for people in 2024

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers said that diplomats would provide a reliable international rear for the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people in 2024, noting that this year Ukraine has proven that nothing is impossible for it.

"In 2023, Ukrainian military diplomacy worked 24/7 for results for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the pace of this work and charged our entire diplomatic team for the fight. Today it was especially pleasant to hear from him words of gratitude for the successes of diplomats and instructions for the future. This year, Ukraine has once again proven that nothing is impossible for it," Kuleba wrote on Instagram.

The minister emphasized that "despite all the challenges, elections, vetoes, wars in other regions, we are persistently moving forward and maintaining support."

"In fact, behind every diplomatic miracle there is systematic, hard and professional work. It does not always become public, but its results are visible to everyone. Whatever difficulties lie ahead, whatever challenges Ukraine faces, we will overcome everything. Because we are Ukrainians," Kuleba said.

He added that the world perceives us as a nation capable of the impossible, and for diplomats "it is an honor to represent such a legendary country, such a heroic people on the international stage."

The main thing, as the minister emphasized, is to maintain faith in yourself and your state.

"Unity within the country and abroad. I believe in victory. And work for it. Weekly, daily, hourly, every minute. No matter what anyone says and no matter what despondent they sow, know that diplomats will not waver. We will provide a reliable international rear for our army, for our people in 2024," Kuleba said.