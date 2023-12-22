Facts

19:04 22.12.2023

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski, who is on a visit to Ukraine; the parties, in particular, discussed further cooperation in the defense sector.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the importance of the first visit of the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland to our state. The Head of the State expressed gratitude for the substantial support of Ukraine by Poland in countering the full-scale Russian invasion and providing refuge to Ukrainian citizens who sought safety from hostilities," the presidential press service said on Friday.

During the conversation, the parties agreed that relations between Ukraine and Poland should receive a new impetus, and all problematic issues must be resolved in the spirit of mutual trust and respect.

"We hope for the opening of a new page in our relations. We are very strong neighbors with a shared history. We are glad to see you here. I hope that the Prime Minister of Poland will also visit Ukraine at the earliest opportunity," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the parties discussed further interaction in the defense sector and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issues of preparing the next meeting at the level of advisers to state leaders on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the Global Peace Summit, and also focused on the issue of creating joint production and the possibility of purchasing Polish weapons, which have shown result on the battlefield.

 

