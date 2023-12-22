Facts

10:28 22.12.2023

Nova Poshta branch in Kherson completely burned down because of Russian drone attack

Branch No. 1 in Kherson of the leader of express delivery in Ukraine Nova Poshta LLC was completely burned down because of an attack by the Russian Federation, co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov said at the annual event of the NV edition in Kyiv on Thursday.

“As for our calls, there are calls every day. You know that Nova Poshta works and delivers parcels, despite constant losses. They shoot at us, our terminals are destroyed. Yesterday (December 20) there was an attack on our first department in Kherson... it completely burned down,” said Klimov.

He clarified that no people were injured.

Earlier, Nova Poshta reported on its official website that at about 22:00 on Wednesday, one of the Russian drones hit between the department and the terminal of Nova Poshta in Kherson. The department and office premises were completely burned down, the terminal received significant damage.

The report specified that the employees managed to save about a third of the cargo. The surviving parcels were redirected to another department.

It was reported that the company is working to restore the terminal. Nova Poshta provides psychological support to employees who were on shift during the shelling, and material support to those whose homes were damaged.

Nova Poshta promised to pay compensation to all customers whose parcels were burned.

Nova Poshta branch No. 1 in Kherson is located at 5 km of Mykolaiv Highway. The department accepted parcels weighing up to 1,100 kg.

By the beginning of November, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included almost 11,000 branches and 14,600 parcel terminals.

The Nova Poshta group of companies includes Ukrainian and foreign companies, in particular Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, the NovaPay payment system and Nova Poshta Global.

Tags: #kherson #fire #nova_poshta

