Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head
The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Thursday evening, civilian infrastructure was damaged, said head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko.
"At 18:38, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the regional center. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged. There was no information about the victims. The type of missile is being clarified," he wrote on the Telegram channel.