Facts

20:46 21.12.2023

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

1 min read
Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Thursday evening, civilian infrastructure was damaged, said head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko.

"At 18:38, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the regional center. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged. There was no information about the victims. The type of missile is being clarified," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #zaporizhia #shelling #consequences

MORE ABOUT

07:51 20.12.2023
If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

15:05 15.12.2023
Occupiers use prisoners as human shields – prosecutor's office

Occupiers use prisoners as human shields – prosecutor's office

19:20 08.12.2023
Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

19:06 06.12.2023
Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

09:17 06.12.2023
In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

12:58 30.11.2023
CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

10:26 28.11.2023
Occupiers launch missile attack on enterprise in Zaporizhia, one injured – administration

Occupiers launch missile attack on enterprise in Zaporizhia, one injured – administration

18:28 23.11.2023
Two children wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

Two children wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

15:44 23.11.2023
Three people die due to shelling of Chornobayivka

Three people die due to shelling of Chornobayivka

19:18 17.11.2023
Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Total of four air bombs dropped on Toretsk mines – Klymenko

LATEST

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy hands over another certificates for obtaining apartments to military personnel-Heroes and families of fallen Heroes

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

AD
AD
AD
AD