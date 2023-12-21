No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

As of now, there are no Ukrainians among the victims of the shooting in the center of Prague, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"According to the Czech police, as of now, there are no Ukrainians among the victims of the shooting in Prague," Nikolenko told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

As reported, on Thursday, a shooting took place in the building of the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in the center of Prague. As a result, more than 15 people were killed and 24 others were injured.