Facts

19:23 20.12.2023

White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

1 min read
 The U.S. administration expects congressional approval of military assistance to Ukraine in early January, U.S. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

During the briefing, Kirby said they will get this funding as soon as possible. It will probably happen, most likely in early January, the sooner the better, he said.

Earlier this week it was reported that U.S. senators from both parties came to the conclusion that the issue of allocating funds for further assistance to Ukraine will have to be decided in January – after the break for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to resume work on January 8.

The U.S. House of Representatives also announced earlier in December that they were going on a Christmas break and abandoning attempts to resolve the issue of allocating funds for Kyiv this year. Republicans, who control the House majority, have vowed to return to the topic in 2024.

