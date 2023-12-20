Facts

14:34 20.12.2023

Kamyshin: figure for production of 1 mln Ukrainian drones announced by president in 2024 concerns only FPV drones

1 min read
Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin has said that Ukraine intends to produce 1 million FPV drones in 2024, and production of domestic attack drones is also underway.

"Yesterday at the final press conference, the president promised that Ukraine would produce a million drones next year. And this is only about FPV drones. Already in December we are producing more than 50,000 FPV drones. In addition to FPV drones, we are already capable of producing more than 10,000 medium-range attack drones (with a range of hundreds of km), and over 1,000 drones with a range of 1,000 km next year," Kamyshin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The minister said that all production capabilities are ready, and contracting for 2024 begins.

Earlier at a press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would produce 1 million drones next year.

 

