U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien has arrived in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said.

"Welcome back to Kyiv Assistant Secretary Jim O'Brien! Your visit is one more reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering," she said on X Social Network on Monday.