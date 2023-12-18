SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted a special operation on December 17 at night as a result of which military hardware deployed at an airfield in Russia's Rostov region was destroyed, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday, December 17.

"The drones attacked the airfield, although Russia has officially reported that all of the drones were shot down. In fact, the SBU and the AFU seriously damaged the enemy's equipment," the source said.

The 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is deployed at this airfield, the source said, adding that it is an important target. Reportedly, there were up to 20 Su-34 aircraft, three radars, and other enemy equipment at the airfield at the moment of the attack.

Media reported that a military airfield in Morozovsk, in the east of Rostov region, approximately 150 kilometers from the border of Ukraine, was attacked. The Russian Defense Ministry said the air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, the local public channels reported explosions in Morozovsk that night.