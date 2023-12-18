Facts

14:56 18.12.2023

SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

1 min read
SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted a special operation on December 17 at night as a result of which military hardware deployed at an airfield in Russia's Rostov region was destroyed, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday, December 17.

"The drones attacked the airfield, although Russia has officially reported that all of the drones were shot down. In fact, the SBU and the AFU seriously damaged the enemy's equipment," the source said.

The 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is deployed at this airfield, the source said, adding that it is an important target. Reportedly, there were up to 20 Su-34 aircraft, three radars, and other enemy equipment at the airfield at the moment of the attack.

Media reported that a military airfield in Morozovsk, in the east of Rostov region, approximately 150 kilometers from the border of Ukraine, was attacked. The Russian Defense Ministry said the air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, the local public channels reported explosions in Morozovsk that night.

Tags: #sbu #afu #drones

MORE ABOUT

10:31 18.12.2023
SBU initiates criminal proceedings following technical device discovery in one of potential locations of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny

SBU initiates criminal proceedings following technical device discovery in one of potential locations of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny

16:29 15.12.2023
SBU investigating circumstances, motives for grenade explosion in Zakarpattia

SBU investigating circumstances, motives for grenade explosion in Zakarpattia

11:20 14.12.2023
URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

15:27 12.12.2023
SBU opens criminal case on cyber attack on Kyivstar, one of versions is involvement of Russian special services

SBU opens criminal case on cyber attack on Kyivstar, one of versions is involvement of Russian special services

17:43 06.12.2023
SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

17:28 06.12.2023
SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

16:57 05.12.2023
SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

15:28 02.12.2023
Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

19:30 01.12.2023
Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

20:40 30.11.2023
Propagandist Yulia Vityazeva, who fled to Russia, sentenced to 11 years in prison in absentia – SBU

Propagandist Yulia Vityazeva, who fled to Russia, sentenced to 11 years in prison in absentia – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Polish carriers again block passage of trucks through Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint - Border Guard Service

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

LATEST

Two enemy informants, who scouted positions, rotation schedules of Ukraine’s AFU, sentenced to real terms

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

URCS developing first aid training program for people with disabilities

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

AD
AD
AD
AD