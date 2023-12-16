Facts

16:45 16.12.2023

Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

3 min read

As of December 2023, some 19% of Ukrainians surveyed are ready for territorial concessions, but the majority of respondents believe that Ukraine should not give up its territories, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on November 29 – December 9, 2023.

"After May 2023, there is a gradual increase in the share of those who are ready for territorial concessions: from 10% in May to 14% in October and up to 19% in December. Along with this, there is a tendency to decrease the share of those who oppose territorial concessions (from 84% in May to 80% in October and to 74% in December), although as of now, a clear majority of Ukrainians still believe that Ukraine should not give up from any of its territories," the report reads.

"If between May and October 2023 the increase in the share of those who are ready for territorial concessions was mainly at the expense of the South and the East, then the increase between October and December was at the expense of the West and the Center. Thus, in the West, the share of such respondents increased from 9% in October to 20%, in the Center - from 10% to 15%. In the South and East, changes in the share of those who are ready to make concessions are much less noticeable, although there are also negative trends (regarding a decrease in the share of those who are against no concessions)," it says.

"Along with this, in all regions, a clear majority of respondents (from, respectively, 68% and 69% in the South and East to 76 and 79% in the West and in the Center) still oppose Russia's territorial concessions. If to analyze in terms of the region of residence as of the time of the interview (i.e. December 2023), similar trends can be observed. Even among residents of the South and East, who are closest to the war zone, 67% are against any territorial concessions (at the same time, 22% of those living in the South and 25% of those living in the East are ready to make concessions). The situation among residents of the West and the Center is only slightly different in the direction of only slightly lower readiness for territorial concessions," according to the document.

"Respondents who support territorial concessions are indeed more pessimistic in their views - 22% among them believe that Russia is too strong and even adequate help from the West will not help. However, the majority (71%) of those who are ready for territorial concessions believe that with proper support from the West, Ukraine will be able to achieve success," it says.

"On the other hand, the categories of respondents regarding the readiness of territorial concessions have opposite views on the strategy of actions in the event of a significant decrease in support for the West. Among respondents who are ready for territorial concessions, 69% would consider it expedient to stop hostilities with serious security guarantees (28% are in favor of continuing hostilities). At the same time, among respondents who are against any territorial concessions, even under the condition of a significant limitation of aid, 70% are in favor of the continuation of hostilities (and 22% are in favor of their cessation)," it states.

The survey was conducted using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random phone number generation followed by statistical weighting). A total of 1,031 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were surveyed.

Tags: #war #kiis #territories

MORE ABOUT

15:48 16.12.2023
Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

19:45 15.12.2023
Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

17:23 15.12.2023
Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

19:59 14.12.2023
Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

15:32 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

14:45 11.12.2023
Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

11:37 01.12.2023
Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

13:51 29.11.2023
Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

11:37 22.11.2023
Zelenskyy: Most of the funds for military aid for Ukraine will return to USA

Zelenskyy: Most of the funds for military aid for Ukraine will return to USA

19:36 21.11.2023
UN: Death toll of civilians in Ukraine exceeds 10,000; there are currently no completely safe places in country

UN: Death toll of civilians in Ukraine exceeds 10,000; there are currently no completely safe places in country

AD

HOT NEWS

Umerov calls on local authorities to provide greater assistance in mobilization work

Defense forces liquidate 30 out of 31 enemy drones – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

LATEST

Cyber attack on Kyivstar is likely one of highest-impact disruptive in Ukraine since Feb 2022 - British intelligence

Umerov calls on local authorities to provide greater assistance in mobilization work

Ukraine elected vice-chair of UNESCO Cultural Heritage Committee in event of armed conflict

Defense forces liquidate 30 out of 31 enemy drones – Air Force

We perceive U.S.’ consent to joint weapons monitoring as sign of trust - Deputy Defense Minister

Polish protesters to return to blocking Dorohusk BCP thanks to court

UNDP conducts energy audit of 26 hospitals for installing PV panels under European Commission-Ministry of Energy initiative

Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

Stefanishyna on opening of negotiations on EU membership: EU member states were ready to deprive Hungary of vote right

Georgian authorities, opposition hold separate rallies on occasion of EU candidate status granted to country

AD
AD
AD
AD