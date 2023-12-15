Facts

16:29 15.12.2023

SBU investigating circumstances, motives for grenade explosion in Zakarpattia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting investigative procedures to identify witnesses of a grenade explosion in the building of the Keretsky Village Council, Zakarpattia region, and find out the motives of the man who blew up the military grenades, the press service of the SBI told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Investigators of the Security Service have launched an investigation into the case of blowing up military grenades in the premises of the Keretsky Village Council, Zakarpattia region. The actions of the man, who committed the explosion were preliminarily qualified under Article 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," it said.

The investigative team of the SBU, the National Police and prosecutors are working at the scene.

"Urgent measures are being taken to find out all circumstances of the crime. In particular, witnesses of the incident are being identified, as well as motives of the bomber," the special service said.

The SBU recalled that the National Police additionally investigate the crime under Article 263 (illegal use of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

