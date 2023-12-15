Zelenskyy positively assesses results of foreign visits

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers recent foreign visits to the countries of Northern Europe, Argentina and the United States successful.

"Denmark – a new package for a billion dollars: sky protection, artillery and much more. Norway – a new package of more than $400 million. In particular, air defense. Finland is also preparing a new package. Iceland is preparing a program of long-term financial support, a very significant one. Sweden – also a new package. There is a powerful statement of the Nordic – Ukrainian Summit, which is another political shell that brings our victory closer," he said in a video address on Friday.

The president noted his visit to the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Gerardo Milei. "The visit to Argentina is actually a restart of relations with the entire Latin American region. I am grateful to hear clear words of support," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state especially highlighted the visit to the United States, noting the visit to Washington. "President [Joe] Biden, his team, Secretary Austin, General Brown. Congress – both chambers, both parties. Speaker Johnson. I heard words of respect for our people, for our fight. Important advice. Important agreements. I thank you all for your support. We will continue our work. And we expect the Congress to pass the necessary decision in the near future," the president said.