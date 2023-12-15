Facts

12:11 15.12.2023

Zelenskyy positively assesses results of foreign visits

2 min read
Zelenskyy positively assesses results of foreign visits

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers recent foreign visits to the countries of Northern Europe, Argentina and the United States successful.

"Denmark – a new package for a billion dollars: sky protection, artillery and much more. Norway – a new package of more than $400 million. In particular, air defense. Finland is also preparing a new package. Iceland is preparing a program of long-term financial support, a very significant one. Sweden – also a new package. There is a powerful statement of the Nordic – Ukrainian Summit, which is another political shell that brings our victory closer," he said in a video address on Friday.

The president noted his visit to the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Gerardo Milei. "The visit to Argentina is actually a restart of relations with the entire Latin American region. I am grateful to hear clear words of support," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state especially highlighted the visit to the United States, noting the visit to Washington. "President [Joe] Biden, his team, Secretary Austin, General Brown. Congress – both chambers, both parties. Speaker Johnson. I heard words of respect for our people, for our fight. Important advice. Important agreements. I thank you all for your support. We will continue our work. And we expect the Congress to pass the necessary decision in the near future," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

11:33 15.12.2023
Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

18:54 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

14:54 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy speaks via video link at EU summit, calling on leaders to decide to start accession talks

Zelenskyy speaks via video link at EU summit, calling on leaders to decide to start accession talks

11:47 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

10:45 13.12.2023
Ukraine cannot give up its territories – Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot give up its territories – Zelenskyy

09:39 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

20:20 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

11:16 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

09:46 12.12.2023
Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

09:38 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

Zelenskyy to pay working visit to USA on Dec 11, to meet with Biden on Dec 12

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades: he killed, 11 more injured – National Police

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

LATEST

Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades: he killed, 11 more injured – National Police

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

U.S. House of Reps approves defense funding bill that would tighten controls over use of military aid in Ukraine

Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

One killed, three wounded in Kherson – city administration

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

AD
AD
AD
AD