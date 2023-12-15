Facts

10:31 15.12.2023

EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

2 min read
EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Council welcomes the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions for Russia, as well as condemns the military support of Russia's aggressive war from Iran, Belarus and the DPRK.

"The European Council welcomes the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions. It also welcomes the agreement reached on the Directive on the definition of criminal offences and penalties for the violation of Union restrictive measures. The European Council condemns the continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression provided by Iran, Belarus and the DPRK. It also urges all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression. The European Union will continue its intensive work with partners to counter false Russian narratives and disinformation about the war," according to the conclusions of the European Council meeting released on Thursday in Brussels.

EU leaders assured that the European Union is "determined to further weaken Russia’s ability to wage its war of aggression, including by further strengthening its sanctions, and through their full and effective implementation and the prevention of their circumvention, especially for high-risk goods, in close cooperation with partners and allies."

"The European Council reiterates its urgent call on Russia and Belarus to immediately ensure the safe return to Ukraine of all unlawfully deported and transferred Ukrainian children and other civilians," according to the document.

Tags: #eu #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

11:33 15.12.2023
Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

10:08 15.12.2023
EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

09:58 15.12.2023
EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

20:22 14.12.2023
Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

19:58 14.12.2023
European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

19:33 14.12.2023
European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

20:25 13.12.2023
EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

20:01 13.12.2023
Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

19:48 13.12.2023
Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

16:55 13.12.2023
Twelfth package of EU sanctions against Russia is almost ready – senior European diplomat

Twelfth package of EU sanctions against Russia is almost ready – senior European diplomat

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Zelenskyy positively assesses results of foreign visits

Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

LATEST

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Zelenskyy positively assesses results of foreign visits

U.S. House of Reps approves defense funding bill that would tighten controls over use of military aid in Ukraine

Metsola: This is proud moment for Europe, Ukraine, Moldova

One killed, three wounded in Kherson – city administration

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

AD
AD
AD
AD