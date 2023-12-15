EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Council welcomes the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions for Russia, as well as condemns the military support of Russia's aggressive war from Iran, Belarus and the DPRK.

"The European Council welcomes the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions. It also welcomes the agreement reached on the Directive on the definition of criminal offences and penalties for the violation of Union restrictive measures. The European Council condemns the continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression provided by Iran, Belarus and the DPRK. It also urges all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression. The European Union will continue its intensive work with partners to counter false Russian narratives and disinformation about the war," according to the conclusions of the European Council meeting released on Thursday in Brussels.

EU leaders assured that the European Union is "determined to further weaken Russia’s ability to wage its war of aggression, including by further strengthening its sanctions, and through their full and effective implementation and the prevention of their circumvention, especially for high-risk goods, in close cooperation with partners and allies."

"The European Council reiterates its urgent call on Russia and Belarus to immediately ensure the safe return to Ukraine of all unlawfully deported and transferred Ukrainian children and other civilians," according to the document.