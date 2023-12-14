Michel raises financing, incl for Ukraine, as first summit issue

President of the European Council put the issue of the multi-year budget, the revision of which would include financing for Ukraine, first on the agenda of the meeting of the leaders of the European Union.

“As proposed by President Michel, EUCO discussions started with MFF,” Spokesperson of the President of the European Council Ecaterina Casinge told journalists on Thursday.

According to her, discussions are underway on such issues as “level of fresh money beyond funding for Ukraine; priorities: predictable, continuous financing for Ukraine, migration, solidarity fund; interest payments and flexibility - ability to respond swiftly to developments.”

“So far, very broad support for Ukraine. Figures on table now are roughly one third of proposed originally in terms of fresh money. More emphasis on redeployment and clearer sense of priorities emerging,” Casinge detailed.