URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

Volunteers of Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Odesa region provide assistance to victims of a Russian drone attack on the night of December 14.

"This night Odesa was again attacked by drones... The Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross of Odesa region is working at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers have installed a heating point where people can warm up, recharge mobile phones, drink tea and have a snack," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams also provide first aid and psychological assistance to the victims.

"On the night of December 14, Odesa and Odesa region were attacked by drones. As a result of the shelling, 11 buildings were destroyed. One of the buildings damaged by the shelling was a dormitory. Unfortunately, there are casualties. According to preliminary data, this is 11 people, including children. Everyone was provided with the necessary assistance," the Ukrainian Red Cross said in the statement.