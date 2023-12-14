Facts

11:20 14.12.2023

URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

1 min read
URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

Volunteers of Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Odesa region provide assistance to victims of a Russian drone attack on the night of December 14.

"This night Odesa was again attacked by drones... The Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross of Odesa region is working at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers have installed a heating point where people can warm up, recharge mobile phones, drink tea and have a snack," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams also provide first aid and psychological assistance to the victims.

"On the night of December 14, Odesa and Odesa region were attacked by drones. As a result of the shelling, 11 buildings were destroyed. One of the buildings damaged by the shelling was a dormitory. Unfortunately, there are casualties. According to preliminary data, this is 11 people, including children. Everyone was provided with the necessary assistance," the Ukrainian Red Cross said in the statement.

Tags: #odesa #drones #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:21 13.12.2023
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

18:13 08.12.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross urges to prevent misuse of emblems of Intl Red Cross Movement

Ukrainian Red Cross urges to prevent misuse of emblems of Intl Red Cross Movement

17:40 07.12.2023
Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

13:38 04.12.2023
URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

20:41 01.12.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

17:00 01.12.2023
URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

17:16 29.11.2023
URCS training education workers to provide psychological assistance

URCS training education workers to provide psychological assistance

17:25 27.11.2023
URCS volunteers help free people from snowdrifts in Odesa region

URCS volunteers help free people from snowdrifts in Odesa region

16:35 23.11.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

14:16 23.11.2023
Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

AD

HOT NEWS

EU summit starts; Michel doesn't speak to press before start

SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

LATEST

EU summit starts; Michel doesn't speak to press before start

Airborne division formed by occupiers for fighting in Kherson region suffered exceptionally heavy losses – UK intelligence

SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine in Jan

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

Polish FM Sikorski accepts Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD