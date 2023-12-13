Facts

19:23 13.12.2023

Tusk in EU: I'll try to find new approach to convince Orbán

Tusk in EU: I'll try to find new approach to convince Orbán

Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says he will try to find "new keys" in the approach to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of the need for a positive solution for Ukraine at the upcoming European Union summit in Brussels on December 14-15.

This follows from what he told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday upon his arrival at the EU-Western Balkans summit, which takes place immediately before the European Council meeting. Polish Prime Minister Tusk and his government were sworn in on this very day, and his participation in a meeting of the European Council is his first in this position. Previously, Tusk also served as President of the European Council from 2014 to 2019, which coincided with the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to Tusk, "the most important thing for us is that Europe supports effectively Ukraine." "I can't accept any kind of mood, apathy or fatigue from Ukraine. This is unacceptable. In fact, we are talking not about only Ukraine and the war, and Russian aggression. We are talking about our future. This is equally important for the whole community. I will start today and tomorrow with persuasion. (Between the 26 countries that support Ukraine and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán) It is a real gap. I will try to find new keys to convince not only Prime Minister Orbán. Prime Minister Orbán is a very pragmatic politician. Please treat this a compliment," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Tusk also said he was "happy to be here." "Poland came back to Europe, and for me this is the most important moment of my political life. It was not an easy task. But for me it is also a very special moment because of the geopolitical context. I'm a little upset that in fact nothing has changed. The situation is even worse and worse when it comes especially to Ukraine and Russian aggression. Maybe you remember that I had a very specific reputation when I was President of the European Council that I was obsessed about Russia. I don't have the satisfaction today the I was right. I wish I was not right," he said.

