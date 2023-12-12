Facts

18:59 12.12.2023

Finland intends to more than double production of artillery shells, incl for Ukraine

1 min read
Finland intends to more than double production of artillery shells, incl for Ukraine

The Finnish authorities are going to more than double the production of artillery shells, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Finland will more than double the production of heavy ammunition (...), the government and industrial companies will invest EUR 120 million to increase the production of artillery shells, EUR 24 million of this amount will come from the defense department, the agency informs.

"This decision demonstrates commitment to the task of supporting Ukraine and strengthening the military industry in the long term," Bloomberg quoted Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen as saying.

According to him, Finland, which has more artillery compared to Western European countries, will also become one of the largest producers of artillery shells in Europe.

Finland has paid a lot of attention to strengthening its defense capabilities in recent years. It has ordered 64 F-35 fighter-bombers to replace the aging F-18. It is in the process of obtaining the David's Sling missile defense systems manufactured by Israel and the United States, and is building four corvettes to protect coastal waters.

Finland joined NATO earlier this year.

Tags: #finland

MORE ABOUT

10:42 05.12.2023
Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

16:43 25.11.2023
Parliament speakers of Czech Republic, Finland speaking in Rada on Sat – MP

Parliament speakers of Czech Republic, Finland speaking in Rada on Sat – MP

20:17 24.11.2023
Finland provides EUR 3 mln for food security in Ukraine, including demining of farmland

Finland provides EUR 3 mln for food security in Ukraine, including demining of farmland

15:59 17.11.2023
Finland to send 20th package of military aid to Ukraine – govt

Finland to send 20th package of military aid to Ukraine – govt

18:29 11.10.2023
Finland to send Ukraine 19th military aid package worth EUR 95 mln – govt

Finland to send Ukraine 19th military aid package worth EUR 95 mln – govt

16:07 03.10.2023
Finland preparing another package of defense assistance for Ukraine

Finland preparing another package of defense assistance for Ukraine

12:22 18.09.2023
Finnish President warns European leaders about risks of war escalation in Ukraine

Finnish President warns European leaders about risks of war escalation in Ukraine

19:43 25.08.2023
Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

14:21 23.08.2023
PM: Finland to provide Ukraine with 18th defense aid package incl heavy weapons, ammunition by end of week

PM: Finland to provide Ukraine with 18th defense aid package incl heavy weapons, ammunition by end of week

14:08 29.06.2023
Finnish PM: Main issue at EU summit is Ukraine

Finnish PM: Main issue at EU summit is Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

Kyivstar expects to fully restore services on Dec 13

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible – Latvian Defense Minister

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

Kyivstar expects to fully restore services on Dec 13

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

If situation with Kyivstar outage not changed, company's fixed-line network will be disconnected – Kyivstar president

Ukrainian aviation strikes a blow at area of concentration of Russian personnel

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Italy

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

European Commission approves proposal to European Council on use of income from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

AD
AD
AD
AD