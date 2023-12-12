Finland intends to more than double production of artillery shells, incl for Ukraine

The Finnish authorities are going to more than double the production of artillery shells, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Finland will more than double the production of heavy ammunition (...), the government and industrial companies will invest EUR 120 million to increase the production of artillery shells, EUR 24 million of this amount will come from the defense department, the agency informs.

"This decision demonstrates commitment to the task of supporting Ukraine and strengthening the military industry in the long term," Bloomberg quoted Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen as saying.

According to him, Finland, which has more artillery compared to Western European countries, will also become one of the largest producers of artillery shells in Europe.

Finland has paid a lot of attention to strengthening its defense capabilities in recent years. It has ordered 64 F-35 fighter-bombers to replace the aging F-18. It is in the process of obtaining the David's Sling missile defense systems manufactured by Israel and the United States, and is building four corvettes to protect coastal waters.

Finland joined NATO earlier this year.