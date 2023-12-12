Facts

16:19 12.12.2023

GUR says it has hacked servers of Russian tax service

GUR says it has hacked servers of Russian tax service

Units of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have carried out a successful special operation on the territory of the Russian Federation, attacking the tax system of the aggressor state.

"During the special operation, military intelligence officers managed to penetrate into one of the well-protected key central servers of the Federal Tax Service (FTS of the Russian Federation), and then into more than 2,300 of its regional servers throughout Russia, as well as on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the cyberattack, all servers received malicious software," the GUR website reported on Tuesday.

In parallel, Russian Office.ed-it.ru IT company was attacked in the same way, which served the finances of the Russian Federation.

"As a result of two cyberattacks, the configuration files that have been ensuring the functioning of the extensive tax system of the Russian Federation for years have been completely eliminated – the entire database and its backup copies have been destroyed. Communication between the central office in Moscow and 2,300 Russian territorial administrations is paralyzed, as well as between the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation and Office.ed-it.ru which was a data center (data bank) for the tax service," the message says.

The GUR claims the complete destruction of the infrastructure of one of the main state bodies of the Russian Federation and numerous related tax data over a long period of time. It is also noted that the Internet traffic of tax data throughout the Russian Federation ended up in the hands of the military intelligence of Ukraine.

"Russians have been unsuccessfully trying to resume the work of the tax service for the fourth day in a row. According to experts, the paralysis in the work of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation will last at least a month. At the same time, the full reanimation of the tax system of the aggressor state is impossible. The cyberattack of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was another serious blow to the regime in the Kremlin, which temporarily lost control of taxes and fees," the department concluded.

