Tusk calls on West to unite to help Ukraine

The new Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, presenting the action program of the new government to the Sejm, said his cabinet will demand the full mobilization of Western countries to help Ukraine.

"I can no longer listen to politicians who talk about being tired of the war situation in Ukraine. They tell President Zelenskyy that they are tired of the situation," Tusk said, Onet reports.

According to him, an attack on Ukraine is "an attack on all of us." He also said Poland's assistance to Ukraine is crucial, but at the same time indicated that Warsaw must be persistent when it comes to the interests, in particular, of Polish farmers.

"But we must remember what the war is for. That Ukrainians are fighting for something extremely important, that their battle began on the Maidan, that they are fighting to join the community of the Western world. They want Ukraine to be democratic, legal state, like Western countries. And they are now fighting for it," Tusk said.

He said he would soon travel to Brussels, hoping to persuade allies to defend democratic values and Ukraine from Russian aggression.

"Only a united West can help Ukraine win the fight for democratic values," Tusk said.