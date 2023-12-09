Facts

15:04 09.12.2023

Ukraine calls to condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied territories, not to send observers – MFA

2 min read
Ukraine calls to condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied territories, not to send observers – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has called on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct.

This is stated in the statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the intentions of the Russian Federation to hold presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"We also call on foreign countries not to send their citizens as observers to these pseudo-elections. Those who partake will face criminal responsibility in line with the Ukrainian legislation," the Foreign Ministry said.

On December 8, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation announced the holding of the next presidential election on March 15-17, 2024. The Russian authorities announced their intention to organize voting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

"Holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter. Such an electoral process, like other similar propaganda activities in the past, will be null and void," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Inclusion of the votes cast in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will question the legitimacy of the overall result of the election of the president of the Russian Federation.

"Any election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power," the ministry said.

Tags: #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:03 08.12.2023
EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

20:39 05.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

14:24 28.11.2023
Ukrainian delegation not to participate in OSCE ministerial meeting at FMs' level – MFA

Ukrainian delegation not to participate in OSCE ministerial meeting at FMs' level – MFA

20:30 21.11.2023
Kuleba, FMs of G7 countries, partners coordinate assistance for Ukrainian energy system to get through winter

Kuleba, FMs of G7 countries, partners coordinate assistance for Ukrainian energy system to get through winter

11:32 20.11.2023
MFA checking info about presence of Ukrainian citizens on board of ship seized by Houthis

MFA checking info about presence of Ukrainian citizens on board of ship seized by Houthis

19:28 13.11.2023
Kuleba at European Council FMs: Main task is to ensure success of Ukrainian infantryman

Kuleba at European Council FMs: Main task is to ensure success of Ukrainian infantryman

20:26 07.11.2023
Kuleba: European Commission receives clear signal that Ukraine moving towards decision of European Council to open membership negotiations in December

Kuleba: European Commission receives clear signal that Ukraine moving towards decision of European Council to open membership negotiations in December

09:44 02.11.2023
Ukrainian MFA requests explanation from Turkish side about visit of reps of Yalta occupation authorities to Türkiye

Ukrainian MFA requests explanation from Turkish side about visit of reps of Yalta occupation authorities to Türkiye

11:40 01.11.2023
Ukrainian MFA announces start of preparatory stage of evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Ukrainian MFA announces start of preparatory stage of evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

20:51 24.10.2023
Czech FM: Any speculation Crimea can be exchanged for peace with Russia is unfounded, dangerous

Czech FM: Any speculation Crimea can be exchanged for peace with Russia is unfounded, dangerous

AD

HOT NEWS

Closed stations of Kyiv subway to be used as shelter during air raid alerts – commission

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

LATEST

Closed stations of Kyiv subway to be used as shelter during air raid alerts – commission

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Another 40 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Parliament adopts bill on improving selection of judges

Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

AD
AD
AD
AD