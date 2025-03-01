Kallas: We will strengthen our support for Ukraine so that it can continue to repel aggressor

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission Kaja Kallas stated that the EU supports Ukraine and will strengthen its support so that the country can continue to repel the aggressor.

"Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine. We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor. Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," she wrote on the X social network.