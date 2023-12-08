Facts

20:48 08.12.2023

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

2 min read
Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

The International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children deported by Russia could become an arbitrator instead of the UN, Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk has said.

"The world should reinstate a peremptory arbitrator whose role has been performed by the UN for years. But now, without a fundamental reform of this organization and decisive actions, such arbitrator does not exist in the world anymore… The only option I can see is the creation of a political coalition of the countries of the world which, by their geopolitical wight, summary share in the global economy, and consolidation, will convince the world […] that deportation of children is unambiguously a crime that must be punished. I am very glad that today the creation of such a coalition kicked off," she said at the first meeting of the international coalition in Kyiv on Friday.

Kondratiuk recalled that, according to the latest updates, some 19,546 junior Ukrainians were deported or removed by force, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada said.

"Only a few hundred [children] were returned... Russia is not making any contacts, the UN and the Red Cross are powerless. Human rights experts say this is the first time they have seen children used so brutally in military conflicts. And this is one of the signs of genocide. The genocide that Russia commits against the Ukrainian people," she said.

The creation of the coalition will help to develop effective mechanisms for the return home of Ukrainian children who were removed by force, Kondratiuk said.

Tags: #russia #coalition #children #return

MORE ABOUT

20:51 07.12.2023
EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

17:47 06.12.2023
Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

11:12 06.12.2023
F-16 coalition working to increase number of aircraft that to be transferred to Ukraine – Kuleba

F-16 coalition working to increase number of aircraft that to be transferred to Ukraine – Kuleba

20:35 04.12.2023
Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

10:55 04.12.2023
Russia preparing to launch another wave of disinformation about reasons for suspension of prisoner exchanges – Coordination HQ

Russia preparing to launch another wave of disinformation about reasons for suspension of prisoner exchanges – Coordination HQ

21:08 01.12.2023
OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

20:51 01.12.2023
Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

14:54 01.12.2023
Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

19:08 29.11.2023
Some 299 children evacuated from dangerous communities of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Some 299 children evacuated from dangerous communities of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

18:50 29.11.2023
More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

LATEST

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

Kuleba calls on all partners to strongly condemn decision of Intl Olympic Committee

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

Blinken: Assistance to Ukraine produced more growth in American economy

AD
AD
AD
AD