18:58 08.12.2023

Blinken: Assistance to Ukraine produced more growth in American economy

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that 90% of the security assistance to Ukraine has been spent for the production in the United States thus producing more growth in the latter's own economy.

"If you look at the investments that we've made in Ukraine's defense to deal with this aggression, 90% of the security assistance we've provided has actually been spent here in the United States with our manufacturers, with our production, and that's produced more American jobs, more growth in our own economy," he said at a joint press briefing with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Friday.

