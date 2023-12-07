USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

Washington intends to help Ukraine in the development of the defense industry, and has already provided Kyiv with data to begin production of FrankenSAM hybrid air defense systems, the White House said.

The report notes that issues of cooperation with Ukraine in the development of the Ukrainian defense industry were discussed at a conference at the U.S. Department of Commerce with the participation of representatives of industry and government of the United States, Ukraine and Europe.

The purpose of the conference, according to the White House, was to focus on significantly increasing weapons production to support the defense of Ukraine.

Thus, the Pentagon, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine "signed a Statement of Intent on Co-production and Technical Data Exchange, which will work to address the urgent operational needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

It includes cooperation in the field of "air defense systems, repair and sustainment, and production of critical munitions."

Ukraine was provided with technical data to begin local production of FrankenSAM hybrid air defense systems.

"Parallel production of these systems in Ukraine and the United States will allow for faster fielding and enable Ukraine to contribute significantly to the sustainment of its air defense systems," the report notes.

"The Department of State plans to send an advisor to the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to support and accelerate Ukraine's transition to an interoperable military force, combat corruption, and attract foreign investment in critical industries," the report notes.

"The U.S. has established an interagency team, consisting of representatives from the Departments of State, Defense, and Commerce, that will support industry, Ukrainian, and other partners who seek guidance on potential deals, and export requirements for Ukraine's defense industry," it notes.