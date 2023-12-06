Ambassador of Ukraine to USA explains reason for cancellation of Zelenskyy's participation in secret briefing in US Senate

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that “nothing catastrophic” happened in connection with the cancellation of the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a secret briefing in the U.S. Senate.

"Nothing catastrophic actually happened. As you know, the President has addressed the Congress and is holding a number of briefings. A number of internal closed briefings were scheduled for today [December 5], at which Secretary Austin and other Administration representatives spoke. Indeed, there was an idea to join one of these several briefings, if possible. We, the entire delegation, are actively working directly there. There were a lot of briefings today, and precisely because they discussed not only Ukraine's issues, but also internal issues, we did not participate today,” the ambassador said on the telethon.

She stressed that the Ukrainian delegation had held a large number of face-to-face briefings and would continue to work in Congress on Wednesday.