Facts

17:40 06.12.2023

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA explains reason for cancellation of Zelenskyy's participation in secret briefing in US Senate

1 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to USA explains reason for cancellation of Zelenskyy's participation in secret briefing in US Senate

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that “nothing catastrophic” happened in connection with the cancellation of the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a secret briefing in the U.S. Senate.

"Nothing catastrophic actually happened. As you know, the President has addressed the Congress and is holding a number of briefings. A number of internal closed briefings were scheduled for today [December 5], at which Secretary Austin and other Administration representatives spoke. Indeed, there was an idea to join one of these several briefings, if possible. We, the entire delegation, are actively working directly there. There were a lot of briefings today, and precisely because they discussed not only Ukraine's issues, but also internal issues, we did not participate today,” the ambassador said on the telethon.

She stressed that the Ukrainian delegation had held a large number of face-to-face briefings and would continue to work in Congress on Wednesday.

Tags: #markarova

MORE ABOUT

14:47 04.10.2023
Until speaker elected, US House of Representatives cannot vote on laws – Ambassador Markarova

Until speaker elected, US House of Representatives cannot vote on laws – Ambassador Markarova

13:43 02.10.2023
Markarova: Nothing threatens U.S. supplies of weapons, equipment to Ukraine, previously approved

Markarova: Nothing threatens U.S. supplies of weapons, equipment to Ukraine, previously approved

11:54 11.07.2023
Ukraine negotiating with US authorities to extend Lend-Lease for another year – Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine negotiating with US authorities to extend Lend-Lease for another year – Ambassador Markarova

15:29 03.01.2022
U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

09:19 02.07.2021
Ukraine, United States discuss development in cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment – Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine, United States discuss development in cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment – Ambassador Markarova

10:11 16.06.2021
Ukrainian Ambassador to hold meeting at U.S. State Department after Biden-Putin talks

Ukrainian Ambassador to hold meeting at U.S. State Department after Biden-Putin talks

12:09 12.06.2021
Markarova signs lease agreement for new consulate of Ukraine in Texas

Markarova signs lease agreement for new consulate of Ukraine in Texas

09:36 17.05.2021
U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market – Ambassador Markarova

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market – Ambassador Markarova

11:11 15.05.2021
U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

09:58 22.04.2021
Markarova: U.S. Senate Committee advances bill to increase annual military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln

Markarova: U.S. Senate Committee advances bill to increase annual military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

LATEST

USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Christmas tree lit up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv – mayor

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

AD
AD
AD
AD