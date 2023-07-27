Facts

14:54 27.07.2023

Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

1 min read
Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine terminated the powers of MP Yuriy Aristov ahead of schedule.

Relevant decision was supported by 320 parliamentarians at the plenary session on Thursday, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Heraschenko said.

"The Verkhovna Rada terminated the deputy powers of MP Aristov. Some 320 MPs voted 'for," she said in her Telegram channel.

As reported in the media, Aristov was spotted in the middle of July at the five-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel, located on the private island of Ithaafushi (Maldives). In particular, the journalists of Slidstvo.Info publication received confirmation from the resort workers that Aristov was indeed their guest.

Aristov in 2019 was elected as MP of the ninth convocation from the Servant of the People party (number 42 on the list as a non-partisan), a member of the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. From August 29, 2019, he headed the parliamentary budget committee, but in December 2022, Aristov was elected deputy chairman of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.

Tags: #mandate #aristov

MORE ABOUT

12:17 26.07.2023
SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

13:29 06.07.2022
Novynsky refuses MP's mandate

Novynsky refuses MP's mandate

13:49 23.10.2021
Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

10:34 16.10.2019
Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

08:14 31.03.2019
OSCE SMM to continue fulfilling its mandate, helping consolidate peace in Ukraine – Apakan

OSCE SMM to continue fulfilling its mandate, helping consolidate peace in Ukraine – Apakan

12:57 17.04.2013
Kyiv court refuses to deprive opposition MP Odarchenko of his parliamentary mandate

Kyiv court refuses to deprive opposition MP Odarchenko of his parliamentary mandate

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

LATEST

Head of Ukrenergo recommends population to prepare power generators for winter season 'just in case'

Two Kalibr missiles downed near Vinnytsia on Wed, five people injured

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

AD
AD
AD
AD