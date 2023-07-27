Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine terminated the powers of MP Yuriy Aristov ahead of schedule.

Relevant decision was supported by 320 parliamentarians at the plenary session on Thursday, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Heraschenko said.

"The Verkhovna Rada terminated the deputy powers of MP Aristov. Some 320 MPs voted 'for," she said in her Telegram channel.

As reported in the media, Aristov was spotted in the middle of July at the five-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel, located on the private island of Ithaafushi (Maldives). In particular, the journalists of Slidstvo.Info publication received confirmation from the resort workers that Aristov was indeed their guest.

Aristov in 2019 was elected as MP of the ninth convocation from the Servant of the People party (number 42 on the list as a non-partisan), a member of the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. From August 29, 2019, he headed the parliamentary budget committee, but in December 2022, Aristov was elected deputy chairman of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.